Man arrested after a foot chase

Local News

Police say charges are pending including multiple sex offenses

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Frederick community members are being asked to weigh in on the most important qualities they’d like to see in the new chief of police.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officers with the Frederick Police Department have arrested a man after a foot chase in the city of Frederick.

Officers say that they observed 21-year-old Brett Frase sitting with a female who was known to officers as a minor and was aware of a protective order protecting her from Frase.

Frase ran away from police and entered a home located on the 200 block of West Patrick Street. When officers entered, Frase punched out a second-story window and jumped out. He then fled towards Baker Park where officers arrested him.

Frase suffered a cut to his leg, while an officer sustained minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending including multiple sex offenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories