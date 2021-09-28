Man arrested after a foot chase

Frederick community members are being asked to weigh in on the most important qualities they’d like to see in the new chief of police.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Officers with the Frederick Police Department have arrested a man after a foot chase in the city of Frederick.

Officers say that they observed 21-year-old Brett Frase sitting with a female who was known to officers as a minor and was aware of a protective order protecting her from Frase.

Frase ran away from police and entered a home located on the 200 block of West Patrick Street. When officers entered, Frase punched out a second-story window and jumped out. He then fled towards Baker Park where officers arrested him.

Frase suffered a cut to his leg, while an officer sustained minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending including multiple sex offenses.