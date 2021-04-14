Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford says he will not run for Maryland governor in 2022

Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford delivers remarks at an inauguration ceremony for him and Gov. Larry Hogan, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Boyd Rutherford announced Wednesday morning he will not be running for governor in 2022.

Rutherford said in a statement that he made the decision after months of consideration and with my family’s best interest in mind. Although he won’t make a bid for the state’s highest office, Rutherford said he will continue to serve Maryland.

“I will continue to have an active role in enhancing the state’s response to the opioid crisis, transforming the mental and behavioral health delivery system, modernizing state procurement, and highlighting the rich history and resources available through our state parks,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford has served at Governor Larry Hogan’s second in command since 2014.

Read the full statement below.