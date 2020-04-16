Loudoun County opens second drop-off location for people to donate PPE

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In response to COVID-19, Loudoun County has opened a second location for people in the area to drop off donations of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Both locations, one in Leesburg and the other at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center, are accepting surgical masks, N-95 respirators, gloves, hand sanitizer, and much more.

“Loudoun is a big county,” said David Goodfriend, Director of the Loudoun County Health Department. “So, we continue to hear from folks particularly in the east saying they wanted to donate, but it was too long of a trip to Leesburg. So, we added the Dulles South location.”

The Dulles South drop-off location is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and the Leesburg drop-off location is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.