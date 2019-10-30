Lookout for cats in cars during cold weather

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– During these cold winter months cats often seek out warm spaces, and one popular spot is the warm confines of a car engine.

“You’re not gonna really know much until there’s damage done the last few that have come in hear have come in here with check engine lights on because of chewed up wiring or other components.” said the owner of A&H Automotive, John Hall.

Not only can this become a huge expense for your car, but cats that seek shelter under the hoods of cars can be injured or even killed when the car is started.

But there are easy ways to prevent cats from staying in your cars.

smack the hood of your car to make cats aware to leave

honk your horn

check your tires before driving off

Before you drive off this winter smack, beep and check your car and tires for sleeping cats to help save a life and some money.