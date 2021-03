WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Peter ‘Kane’ Deibler, host of the morning radio show “The Kane Show” died Friday “after a long illness” at the Shady Grove Adventist Medical Center in Maryland. He was 43 years old.

Kane leaves behind two daughters, Sam and Sophie.

We are deeply saddened to share that Kane has passed away.



Kane has been an important part of our iHeart family for years, from his early days at WFLZ, to his network of stations at HOT 99.5 + Club Kane.



Please keep Kane's family and girls in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/LJWLaTwBdJ — HOT 99.5 😷 (@hot995) March 8, 2021