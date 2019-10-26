Long Meadow Vol. Fire Department opens its door to the public

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Long Meadow Volunteer Fire Department opened their doors to the public to see their latest addition.

The expansion project took several years to complete. The fire station features new facilities like a fitness center, separate-gender living quarters, new kitchen and new training room, all to help firefighters get ready.

Adam Hopkins, Deputy Fire Chief at the station, said the new expansion helps their staffing and service, “This fire station has benefit us greatly, to be able to adapt, to change as fire service in Washington County changes from the response at your house.”

