Local World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — In these trying times there is a great deal of news about death. But on Friday in Hagerstown, there was an exceptional celebration of life. Tom Gilliam, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday at the Valley Mall.

Gilliam’s friends, his family members, and fellow service members all attended this event, as well as Councilwoman Shelley McIntire. Mcintire presented Gilliam with a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Emily Keller, who could not attend.

Even in a global pandemic, this was not Tom Gilliam’s most strange birthday experience. Seventy-nine years ago, Gilliam celebrated his 21st birthday a mere four days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which he was stationed near as a soldier. Gilliam was close enough to the scene to see the face of a pilot as he flew towards the military base.

With all that he has been through, Gilliam was mainly excited to see everyone he loves at his celebration.

“I never expected it,” said Gilliam. “But I’m glad to see everybody.”

We here at WDVM News wish Gilliam a very happy 100th birthday.