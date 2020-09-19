Local state and national leaders morn the loss of Justice Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)





Maryland

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.) attached his full statement to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing:

In a tweet late Friday, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a revered jurist, a trailblazer for women’s rights, and a fierce advocate for justice.”

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) statement:

“This is a painful and devastating loss for our country. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero, pioneer, and an inspiration to all. Our nation is so much better because of her courage and tireless fight for equality. We have a duty to protect her legacy on the Supreme Court.”

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) statement:

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was both an inspiration and a trailblazer in every possible sense of the words. After breaking through the countless barriers thrown in her path, she re-defined what it meant to be a both a thoughtful jurist and a dedicated public servant.

“From graduating first in her undergraduate class at Cornell University, to being the first female member of the Harvard Law Review, to graduating first in her class at Columbia Law School, Justice Ginsburg’s academic accomplishments were unrivaled. The first female professor at Columbia University to earn tenure, Justice Ginsburg directed the ACLU Women’s Rights Project and argued six landmark cases before the Supreme Court – winning five. These cases protected not only the rights of women, but also many men who faced discrimination as well. After serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia for 13 years, she began her 27 years on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Preferring narrow reforms to overly broad and sweeping policy changes, Justice Ginsburg attached the legal precedents that enabled discrimination to persist with surgical precision. This approach underpinned her collaboration with President Barack Obama on the very first piece of legislation he signed, the Lilly Leadbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009, which required employers to redouble their efforts to ensure that their pay practices were equal – regardless of gender, age, nationality or disability status. The text of this bill hung on her office wall for good reason, as it was the embodiment of her spirit.

“I fully conquer with Justice Ginsburg’s deathbed request: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’”





Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf (D-Pa.) and First Lady Frances Wolf statement:

“Frances and I offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality. Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable.

“Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated. Justice Ginsburg’s life and career have made America a more fair and equitable place. She was a tireless pioneer and made monumental and lasting contributions on issues such as gender equality, a woman’s right to choose, voting rights, immigration, health care and affirmative action. Justice Ginsburg never shied away from standing out by standing up for civil rights and equal protections.

“We join the country in mourning the passing of Justice Ginsburg.”

Saturday, Wolf ordered all United States and Commonwealth flags to half-staff at sunrise.

“Justice Ginsburg was a truly remarkable figure in American history, as both a tireless defender of the Constitution, and as a pioneer for gender equality. Justice Ginsburg’s historic opinions from the bench broke down barriers for women and protected the vulnerable. Her contributions to our country cannot be overstated.”

While the U.S. flag will be lowered to half staff and remain lowered until the day of interment per a White House proclamation, the Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, 11 March 2020, in memory of the victims of COVID-19 and should remain to fly as so until further notice.

The Governor’s office invites all Pennsylvanians to take tribute.





Virginia

On Friday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D-Va.) ordered Virginia state flags to be flown at half-staff in Ginsburg’s honor. Northam also released this statement:

“It is with the deepest sadness that Pam and I mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a giant on the court, a brilliant legal mind, and an unwavering beacon in the fight for equal justice and gender equity. Justice Ginsburg’s eloquence and passion made the world better and fairer—that includes ensuring my alma mater, the Virginia Military Institute, admitted women as cadets. Her loss leaves a tremendous void on the Court and in this country. May her legacy in the pursuit of justice live on, and may her memory be a blessing.”

Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) statement:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer, a legal scholar, and a hero who walked among us,” McClellan said. “Her unparalleled career touched the lives of millions of Americans, and will continue to impact lives for generations to come. She left an indelible impact on so many critical issues: from women’s reproductive freedom to health care to same-sex marriage to criminal justice reform to civil rights.

“But, above all, I will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her lifelong commitment to breaking down the barriers to women’s equality. No one has done more for women’s equal rights over the past 60 years than Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And we will continue her fight, from recognizing the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to fighting for equal pay for equal work.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a true American hero. And we commit to continuing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight for a better, fairer, and more just America.”





West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice (R-W. Va.) on Friday, per President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until the day of interment

“Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her dedication to public service left a profound impact on our country and she will be greatly missed.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) statement:

“My thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her family. Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to public service. She was a voice for the voiceless and built a career fighting for equal treatment under the law for every American citizen. After 27 years on our nation’s highest court and a lifetime fighting for the principles of democracy, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy. In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman.”

Chairwoman Belinda Biafore, State Chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party:

“Our hearts go out to the family of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to upholding the principles of law that make us who we are as Americans. Her legacy is an inspiration to us all.

“Even in the face of injustice, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg always stood up for what was right and gave a voice to the voiceless.

“Justice Ginsburg was a true hero and a force for equality, justice, and fairness. Her leadership will be sorely missed on the United States Supreme Court.

“We know what we have to do in her honor. We have to continue the fight for good.”