Local restaurants could face penalties if caught ignoring COVID regulations

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — Georgia Governor Kemp voided orders on Wednesday that nulled legislations which made face coverings or masks mandatory in public settings in at least 15 local governments across the state of Georgia.

Governor Larry Hogan’s statement on Tuesday directly opposed the new anti-mask mandate in Georgia.

Hogan’s statement follows reports of COVID cases spiking due to a defiance of social distancing and face covering rules in bars and restaurants. On July 16th, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reported 648 new confirmed cases and cases of residents ages 20 through 40 now make up a majority of the cases in the state.

“The vast majority of bars and restaurants in our state are in compliance, but some are flagrantly violating the law and endangering public health. You have the responsibility to enforce these laws. Violators should be warned, fined, have actions taken regarding their licenses, or closed if necessary. Local health departments, local liquor boards and inspectors, and local law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure public health is protected.”

Kyle Raios, the interim bar manager for The Art Gastropub in Downtown Hagerstown, agreed with Gov. Hogan’s statements by saying that patrons and staff should be wearing masks and by practicing social distancing.

“I definitely agree that we need to crack down. We are in the middle of a pandemic. We are not out of it. I think that’s pretty clear based on numbers globally, nationally, everything.” Kyle Raios

Raios also highlighted that while his restaurant is being vigilant when it comes to following regulations to protect staff and patrons, the restaurant business as a whole has been greatly affected by the pandemic.

He asks that people going to bars and restaurants to treat the staff with kindness. He wants people to remember that everyone is working through something that we have never experienced and to “just be cool.”