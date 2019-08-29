Local Popeyes closes lobby to accommodate large crowd over chicken sandwiches

The Dual Highway location has sold over 2,000 chicken sandwiches in the last three days

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– After the sandwich wars took over social media, Popeyes’ sandwiches sold out in nearly every location, including the one in Hagerstown on Dual Highway.

The Popeyes had gotten more sandwiches in on Monday.

The Dual Highway location has sold over 2,000 chicken sandwiches in the last three days and is expected to run out again on Thursday.

Because of this, the location had to close their lobby since they were unable to accommodate a large number of people inside.

“That’s wild. Not everyone wants to sit in the car. Some people want to get out and go inside. But I guess it’s just hectic, making people go crazy, but it just is what it is,” said Lil Gotti, a Hagerstown resident.

In response, Popeyes corporation said “We hear y’all. We’re working to get the sandwich back as soon as possible.”