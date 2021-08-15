Local mall showcases black-owned businesses

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Black owners are showcasing their black businesses at the first-ever black-owned business showcase at the Francis Scott Key Mall.

There are more than 2 million black-owned businesses in the united states. a few of them came to showcase their business at the Francis Scott Key Mall to bring awareness to black businesses.

“As a minority, we get very few opportunities to showcase what we do and the businesses that we own. I think it’s important to do something that helps highlight,” said Ruth Mosely, director of the Huntington Learning Center in Frederick.

With similar understandings of what it means to have a black-owned business, these owners are continuing to do what they can to boost their sales.

“I feel like having a black-owned business also empowers other black people, especially young kids to see bigger businesses and owning our businesses and letting them know they can also do,” said Irene Dele-Adejumo, the owner of Omolewa Cosmetics.

