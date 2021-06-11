Local legends talk about the impact of the “Ruthann V. Monroe Summer Basketball League”

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – If you’ve grown up playing basketball in the Hub City, Hagerstown, Maryland; you’ve definitely heard/played in the Ruthann V. Monroe Summer Basketball League.

Through the “HOOPS in the DVM” podcast, a WDVM podcast series hosted by Allif Karim; we’ve heard, and spoken to multiple guests who have been impacted by the summer league, and what it’s meant to them, and the local community.

In the first episode of the podcast, I spoke with Ebonie Williams, commissioner of the Ruthann V. Monroe Summer Basketball League; who advocated for the focus on improving the league, and continues to make the push in the local community, for more resources in the league, and for the people involved.

She was the one who advocated for Quielan Gantt, to paint the mural on the court at Wheaton Park, in Hagerstown, Maryland; the same court that will host the summer league.

Another prominent local figure in Hagerstown, Avery Carey; who serves as the girl’s basketball coach at St. Maria Goretti, shares a major role in the basketball skills development scene along with Eb Williams, and continues to strive to make his kids understand that being an advocate for their hometown, will only better their chances in life, to build meaningful relationships.

In the latest episode of “HOOPS in the DVM”, Nate Naylor, Head Girl’s basketball coach at the Saint James School in Hagerstown, Maryland; talks about his time growing up with the summer league, and focused on how crucial it was to the social pulse of the city, and how it serves as a cultural staple that people must enjoy, and immerse themselves in.

