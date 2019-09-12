Local fire company sells shirts to raise money to support breast cancer patients

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Halfway Volunteer Fire Company is selling shirts and all the money they raise will be going to Breast Cancer Awareness Cumberland Valley.

The fundraiser was started to support those battling breast cancer, not just during the month of October, but all the time.

Stacy Horst is the executive director for the organization and has made it her top priority to help those who are diagnosed with breast cancer and provide support.

“If you find yourself diagnosed, Breast Cancer Awareness of Cumberland Valley is here so that no one has to face breast cancer alone,” said Horst.

The money is funding the organization’s moving forward program, which helps patients after diagnosis.

The funds will also go to the wig boutique, which gives wigs, hats, and scarves for those going through chemotherapy.

Darin Lidbeck has been a firefighter and EMT with Halfway Fire Company for almost two years and started this fundraiser after seeing how breast cancer affected his fiancé, Jessica Hallmark. Hallmark designed the shirts.

“Some of the patients we transport and bring them to the hospital, they get that news, they need someone to turn to. We take them there but they need someone there when they leave that can help them and this is what that is for and where all the money is going to go,” said Lidbeck.

Anyone who would like to support the cause can buy the apparel here.