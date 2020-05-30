Local COVID-19 Updates

Updates on the recent COVID-19 numbers in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

As many states begin to start their reopening phases, lets take a look at the number totals for COVID-19 in our coverage area.

Maryland: 52,015 positive cases and 2,390 deaths.

Virginia: 43,611 positive cases and 1,370 deaths.

West Virginia: 1,974 positive cases and 75 deaths.

Washington D.C.: 8,717 positive cases and 462 deaths.

As states begin to reopen, people should still be taking the necessary precautions before leaving the household.

