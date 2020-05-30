Local COVID-19 Updates

SHEPHERDSTOWN, Wv (WDVM) - A congressional race turned into an actual race at Morgan Grove's Park Saturday morning with two politicians raising funds to beat child hunger.

Dr. Matt Hahn (R) and Cathy Kunkel (D) are running against each other for a seat on the U.S. Congress in West Virginia’s 2nd District, but chose to run together to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Eastern Panhandle.

"We are all Americans, Kathy as democrat, me as republican," Hahn said. "We're working together because these kids need our help."