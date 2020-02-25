Local broadband company highlights changes amid barrage of complaints

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — Ahead of discussing the town’s franchise agreement with Antietam Broadband, the mayor and town council of Boonsboro invited the public to voice their questions towards representatives of the internet and cable provider. The majority of the concerns raised centered around the price, customer service, and internet reliability.

“The bottom line is that your product is poor,” said Councilmember Ray Hanson, “As far as this town is concerned, your performance has been poor and it has frustrated people out here, so I would implore you, whatever the case is, do better.”

In response, Brian Lynch, president of Antietam Broadband, highlighted the company’s efforts to better communicate with customers through text to email functions, “But the big thing we’re doing is we’re providing fiber optics through our flight system to all the residents in the town of Boonsboro,” said Lynch. “We’re about 80 percent done, which we’re expected to finish the remainder this year.”

However, when residents asked what the town would do if the service doesn’t improve, Mayor Howard Long said that Antietam Broadband understands the risks, “They know there’s possibilities that other companies can come in and take over. Especially once 5G gets here.”

5G is the next generation of wireless technology, and town officials expect the installation of those antennas within the next two years.