LIVE: Weis Day of Giving Telethon

WDVM is partnering with Weis Markets for a telethon to benefit the United Way.

United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.

From 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., you can make a difference by donating online, over the phone and by text message.

CALL: 844-727-7771

TEXT: WDVMGives to 41444

DONATE NOW HERE: https://www.localdvm.com/day-of-giving-telethon/?utm_source=localDVM&utm_medium=App%20Opens&utm_campaign=Weis%20Market

When you call, text or donate online, YOU decide which United Way chapter your money goes to.

We want to see your photos and videos of you giving and making a difference, send them to us at news@localdvm.com or on Facebook and Twitter.