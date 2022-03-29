(WDVM) — Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day, marking the day the last U.S. combat soldiers left Vietnam. These veterans served, fought and sacrificed for their country 49 years ago.
It is estimated that more than 9 million Americans served during the war. Only 6 million are still living today. There are a lot of different ways you can honor or thank a veteran.
Here are a few that are happening today. Each event will be livestreamed, and this story will be updated with the links:
- 11:00 a.m.
In Richmond, the Virginia War Memorial will hold a national Vietnam War Veteran’s Day recognition.
Watch the livestream here.
- 12:00 p.m.
The Joint Veteran’s Council of Washington County is holding its 3rd annual Vietnam War Veteran’s Monument ceremony.
This will be held on South Walnut Street in Hagerstown.
View the Facebook event here.
Learn more on their website.
- 1:00 p.m.
An observance will be held at the East Knoll section of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in D.C.
View information about this here.
Tune in virtually to the livestream here.