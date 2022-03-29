(WDVM) — Today is National Vietnam Veterans Day, marking the day the last U.S. combat soldiers left Vietnam. These veterans served, fought and sacrificed for their country 49 years ago.

It is estimated that more than 9 million Americans served during the war. Only 6 million are still living today. There are a lot of different ways you can honor or thank a veteran.

Here are a few that are happening today. Each event will be livestreamed, and this story will be updated with the links: