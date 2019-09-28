Linganore snap Oakdale Bears win streak; take game on the road

IJAMSVILLE, Md.
In our Game of the Week tonight; the Linganore Lancers came out on top, beating the Oakdale Bears 30-17 in a thriller at Ijamsville.
This loss snaps Oakdale’s 17 game win streak that they had leading to this point.
