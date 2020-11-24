Last day of local church donation drive

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Tri-State Fellowship Church wrapped up a week-long annual donation drive, Operation Christmas Child, on Monday, November 23.

The church accepts shoeboxes filled with small trinkets, toys and notes. These boxes are then distributed to children in need in over 100 countries.

While the COVID-19 pandemic made this year’s drive a bit more difficult, volunteers and church members said that the donation drive is always a pleasure to hold. Essential dropoff coordinator Dee Henry explained, “When you see all the shoeboxes, you realize each one of them represents a child someplace in the world who’s going to receive that gift, know that somebody loves them, and learn about Jesus.”

Thousands of shoeboxes were packaged and loaded into shipping containers, and are now being shipped around the world.