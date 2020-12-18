Last chance: Nominate Remarkable Women of 2020

(WDVM) — Our Remarkable Women campaign ends Sunday night, so nominate a remarkable woman in your community today!  

If you know a woman who has made a tremendous difference in self-achievement, community contribution and family impact, then you know a “Remarkable Woman.”  

WDVM and DCW50 want to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on their communities.

Four finalists are chosen from your submissions, and then our winner goes on to a second round, and could go on to be the Nexstar Woman of the Year!

On January 8, 2021, the Greater Washington Area winner and their Nominee, selected by a panel of judges, will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner’s Nominee will receive an opportunity to select one qualified 501(3)c charity to receive a $1,000 donation courtesy of the WDVM25.

