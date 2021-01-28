Larry Scott excited for first season with Howard, ahead of new MEAC Spring football schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) released details about an updated spring sports schedule; which will have their football season starting on February 20th, and ending on April 3rd. A championship game will take place on April 17th, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs the following week.

The Howard Bisons will be competing this season, under the guidance of new Head Coach, Larry Scott. Coach Scott was named as the head coach back in the tail end of February, 2020; and will compete with his new team for the first time, in an unusual format this Spring 2021.

Six teams will be competing within the MEAC, with Howard University, Delaware State, and Morgan State making up the conference’s Northern Division; while Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T State, and South Carolina State making up the conference’s Southern Division.

As Coach Scott was asked about his excitement, being at the helm of a historically black college/university program (HBCU); he said, “To have an opportunity to be here at Howard is one of those – kind of a deals where you pinch yourself and go ‘oh man, now you’re a part of that culture. You’re knee deep in the culture.’ you get a chance to bring on some of the expertise and experiences that you’ve had along your coaching ladder and the stops that you’ve made in this coaching world, and going to school and actually bring it home and bring it back to the HBCU.”

As part of the opening press conference for the upcoming MEAC football season, Coach Scott also touched on a multitude of topics; including the timeline, and adjustments made during the early stages of this pandemic; along with working with his players, addressing the social injustice, and hard topics of discussion regarding race in America.

“We had to hit the pause button, really attack some things that were going on in our country, day in and day out.” said Coach Scott, “And really deal with where these young men were, their mental stability, their mental health, as it pertains to everything that is going on.”

“So we changed our program and got mental health professionals involved, in speaking with our football team. And dealing with these issues. I’m not a professional when it comes to these types of things, so we went out and got the professional help that we needed to help us and assist us during these times.” said Larry Scott.