Keeping the tradition alive, Winchester residents walk the Apple Blossom parade route

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The 93rd annual Apple Blossom Festival had to move their parade to online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not stop the citizens of Winchester from walking the parade route.

All day Saturday, people were on the streets, in their yards, and in their cars decorated in pink and green showing their Apple Blossom spirit.

“This is a good rallying cry for us in a positive time,” said Advertising and Sales Director Dario Savarese. “Everybody is still excited about Apple Blossom and what’s to come.”

For more information on the Apple Blossom Festival, head over to thebloom.com.

