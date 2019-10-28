Judge: Doctor says man accused in newspaper slayings is sane

HOLD FOR STORY FILE – This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos who is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in a shooting at a newspaper has pled not guilty and not criminally responsible. A pool of 300 potential jurors will be in a Maryland court on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, to answer questions about the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper that killed five people last year. (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)

A hearing has been set for Monday at 11 a.m.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland judge says a forensic psychiatrist for the state health department believes the man accused of killing five staffers at the Capital Gazette is legally sane.

News organizations report that during Monday’s pretrial hearing in Annapolis, Judge Laura Ripken said a health department evaluation found that 39-year-old Jarrod Ramos was legally sane.

Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and six counts of first-degree assault, among other charges. He has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to all counts.

A hearing has been set for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Circuit Court in Anne Arundel County.