Jefferson Utilities Inc. briefs Fox Glen residents on plan to acquire water system, which would come with a rate increase

KEARNEYSVILLE, WV.a (WDVM)– Jefferson Utilities Inc. held an open dialogue with the residents of the Fox Glen community about their intention to acquire the water system.

“There’s a lot of information that’s out there and it can be a little confusing, so that’s why we’re here,” said Stephanie Reel, the JUI general manager.

According to JUI, they were asked to purchase the water system from Ronnie Marcus, the owner of the Fox Glen utilities for $100,000.

“He asked for our assistance and acquiring the system. He’s at a point where he can’t do much more,” said Reel.

JUI officials explained to the residents the water system is failing and if they take it over, they can help improve the infrastructure. But there will be a slight increase in what the residents are currently paying. The Fox Glen monthly rate is $41.79. The JUI flat rate is $46.43 with a $12 surcharge. This means the residents would pay just over $16 dollars a month more.

“And it’s low-income or no income, fixed incomes and people simply can’t afford you know, if they use over that minimum amount of water,” said Sharon Wilt, a Fox Glen resident.

Reel says the increase is due to the fact that there are no meters in Fox Glen, but once the meters are installed, that could change.

Once the meters start going in, they’re charged for the actual gallons that they use, so that potentially could come back down to the $45.12, which is our minimum,” said Reel.

After being briefed on the increases, Wilt still was unhappy.

“I don’t have a problem with JUI water. I’ve known Lee Snyder for the majority of my life. What I have a problem with is for the people in Fox Glen to be treated fairly. That’s all I want,” said Wilt.