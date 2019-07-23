Jefferson County youth softball team qualifies to compete in Babe Ruth World Series

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM)– In Jefferson County the Summit Point Pride 10U softball team is heading to compete in the Babe Ruth World Series.

On Monday, the team had its final practice. A few weeks ago, the girls placed second in the southeast qualifier, which qualified them for the Babe Ruth World Series in Jensen Beach, Fl.

Crystal Lewis, the team manager, says only about 10 to 15 teams make it to the world series, so she believes it’s an honor to be selected.

“I know that Canada and Bahamas will also be there this year. Last year, China was involved. It’s a great honor for the girls to be able to compete at that level,” said Lewis.

The tournament goes from July 25th to August 3rd.