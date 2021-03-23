It’s National Poison Prevention Week. Are you staying safe?

FILE — Containers of sanitizer and cleaning products are on sale at a grocery store on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s time for spring cleaning, but before you grab those spray bottles, health experts want to remind the public to be mindful of cleaning products that can be poisonous.

This week is National Poison Prevention Week, dedicated to highlighting the dangers of poisonings and how to prevent them.

According to Poison Control, accidental poisonings are a leading public health problem affecting more than 2 million people a year.

Many cleaning supplies or household products can be harmful and impact your eyes, throat, or cause other severe health problems if inhaled too much or swallowed.

The American Lung association says the public should be mindful of cleaning products that contain toxic substances such as:

Chlorine bleach

Detergent and dishwashing liquid

Dry cleaning chemicals

Rug and upholstery cleaners

Furniture and floor polish

Experts say it is crucial to be mindful of children and pets because coming in contact with products that contain bleach or ammonia can be deadly.

Health professionals also recommend avoiding mixing bleach and ammonia together. Experts say the two combined can cause accidental poisoning.