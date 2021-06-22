inFOCUS: A look at prostate cancer

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Silent and slow-growing with the potential to turn deadly, Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of death among men in the United States.

According to the American Urological Foundation, 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death for men in the United States.

The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in a man’s pelvis located next to the bladder. Because the prostate is a gland that continuously grows throughout a man’s lifetime, Dr. Jared Berkowitz, a Medical Director & Urologist at Frederick Health Medical Group Urology, says it is a common site for cancer development.

“By the time they reach their eighties almost every man has signs of prostate cancer if you look under the microscope,” said Berkowitz. “But thankfully cancer that men get in their eighties is such a slow-growing type, that it usually doesn’t harm them.”

Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men. In fact, studies show about 60 percent of diagnoses are in men 65 or older. While it can occur, prostate cancer is extremely rare in men under 40. Other risk factors include those with a family history of prostate cancer and non-Hispanic Black men.

In its early stages, prostate cancer often has no symptoms. Like many other diseases, prostate cancer is easier to treat if it’s detected early. Most men are encouraged to get screened for Prostate cancer every year starting at age 50. Screening consists of a simple blood test known as PSA or Prostate-Specific Antigen.

“PSA is just a protein that the prostate makes at a regular rate. We know how much PSA is made every day by the prostate, it’s a small amount. But if you have prostate cancer your prostate rev’s up production of that protein.”

Those with a high PSA are evaluated by a urologist with prostate biopsy to determine if they have prostate cancer. There are new methods for screening out on the horizon. Those with a family history are encouraged to begin screenings at the age of 40.

While not much can be done to prevent prostate cancer, doctors recommend living a healthy lifestyle, and remember early detection, is key.