Independent unseats incumbent for Warren County board of supervisors

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Walter Joe Mabe, a candidate for the board of supervisors in the Shenandoah district, has unseated Thomas Sayre.

Mabe, who ran as independent, led almost 300 votes than Sayre. Sayre was one of several people involved in the controversial embezzlement case in Warren County, Virginia. Mabe said that Front Royal residents were looking for change.

Walter Mabe “we won because people want to change,” said Mabe, “and our abilities to make those changes happen is important to both me and the community in general.”

Mabe says he thanks the supports that help him to “make the change.”