Imaging Company creates 3D virtual Easter Egg Hunt

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Want a fun activity to do Easter weekend? Integrity Imaging Solutions has created a virtual Easter egg hunt for people to do while they are at home.

The company does mostly imaging work for real estate, but decided to make this egg hunt since most Easter activities have been canceled. 28 eggs have been placed around the house, and the goal is to find them all.

“So, we thought, we have the technology that we use for real estate to be able to do a 3D walk through tour,” said Stephen Carroll, owner of Integrity Imaging Solutions. “So we thought, maybe we can do an Easter egg hunt.”

There is even a competition involved with the hunt. If you find all the eggs, you will be put into a drawing to win a prize.

Here is what you need for the competition:

Grab a pen and paper Number 1-28 on your paper For each egg you find, write the color and a description on where you found the egg (Example: “yellow egg under the fridge” Once you found all 28, take a picture of your paper (or type it up) and email it to info@integrityimagingllc.com Include your name, age, and phone number and make the subject of the email “Egg Hunt”

The link to the virtual egg hunt can be found here.