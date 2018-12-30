House fire leaves family homeless Video

SUMMIT POINT, W. Va. - A Jefferson County family is being taken care of by the Red Cross after their house caught on fire.



The Independent Fire Company of Ranson got a call at around 1:30 p.m. Friday about a possible fire at 300 Scooter Lane in Summit Point, West Virginia. According to fire officials, the fire was so intense that the first and second floors of the house collapsed.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. While the homeowners came away injury free, two dogs are missing.

Officials say they don't know if the dogs were in the house or if they ended up escaping. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

