House fire investigation in Frederick County, Md.

FREDERICK, CO. Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County fire and rescue crews responded to a single-story home along the 1000 Block of Wilson Place at approximately 6:55 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered flames at the front of the house.

Three adults were inside at the time of the fire. One of the adults self-evacuated; two others were rescued and transferred to Frederick Memorial Hospital, according to investigators.

One pet was found, and there is an on-going search for others.

Firefighters had the fire knocked-out within approximately 15 minutes of arrival, officials said.