Hospitals and ICU Visitation in Phase 3 Reopening Plan

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After reports that County Executive Jan Gardner has paperwork on her desk to sign off on visitation at hospitals and nursing homes, Gardner is denying these claims and states she does not have the authority.

Following the announcement that Frederick County will be moving forward into the next phase of the COVID-19 reopening plan, the community became eager to see their loved one in healthcare facilities. While Phase 3 does ease restrictions, it does not directly address visitation in hospitals or nursing home.

Gardner says the decision is up to hospitals and the MD Department of Health.