Hogan, Northam, & Bowser share the virtual stage Friday

(WDVM) — Bank of America is presenting the 2020 Capital Region Business Forum Friday morning through Zoom. The virtual event will feature Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-DC), Governor Larry Hogan (D-Md) and Governor Ralph Northam (D-Va).
The event is advertised as “the only event of the year that will bring together the Mayor of DC and the Governors of Virginia and Maryland for an open conversation on issues facing the region’s business economy.” Anthony Pierce is expected to moderate the discussion.
Other topics expected to be discussed include slowing the spread of COVID-19, supporting an economy that’s been decimated by the global pandemic, and finding ways to promote racial and social equity in the region.
The event was organized by Greater Washington Board of Trade, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and Prince George’s Chamber of Commerce.
