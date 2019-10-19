HCC Volleyball team holds Hometown Heroes Night to honor veterans and first responders

The proceeds of the event benefit one local veteran who is recovering from a car accident

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Paramedics, firefighters, police officers, and veterans were all honored at HCC’s volleyball match Friday. They all received free food from Mission Barbeque. Richard Allen served in the Army from 1963 to 1965 and was happy to be recognized.

“It doesn’t happen that much, a lot of places, but this is so nice. I didn’t know they were doing this here, but it’s so great they do all honor veterans, said Allen.

First responders and veterans were recognized as part of the hometown heroes night. The proceeds of the event go directly to Ron Spoonire. Sponnire is a veteran of the Air National Guard and was a victim of a drunk driving accident in September.

“He was tragically hit head-on by another vehicle came over to his lane, struck him,” said Katie Michael, Spoonhire’s daughter.

Two bystanders helped him get out of the truck before it caught on fire. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Spoonire was very active in the local volleyball community, so the team wanted to honor him.

“He’s kind, he’s funny and he’s involved in the community. He helps out with our local power camp through Fellowship of Christian Athletes and he’s just a very loyal, kind person,” said Rebecca Morgan, head volleyball coach.

Spoonhire learned in the hospital that the volleyball team was putting on an event in his honor, which brought a smile to his face.

“To be able to see a smile on his face with everything he’s been battling over a month in critical care at University of Maryland, fighting to get off a breathing machine and many other obstacles, it’s why my father loves this community so much,” said Michael.