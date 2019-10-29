Haunted house in Hagerstown attracts hundreds

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Every halloween for the past nine years, James Gelwicks and his daughter Savannah turn their garage and backyard into a multi-room haunted house because of Savannah’s love for Halloween.

Savannah is a sophmore at the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts. Last year, the Gelwicks say around 700 people came out. They were able to raise $500 for the school through donations, and they plan to do the same this year.

What started off with three rooms, has turned into 18 for the scary experience.

“I do plan what every single room is going to be. I do the music, the audio,” said Savannah.

This year she along with nine of her friends will be actors in “Savannah’s House of Horrors.”

Let’s just say, it’s worth the 10 minutes for all those who dare to make their way through the spooky attraction.

Savannah’s House of Horrors is located on 13621 Donnybrook Drive, Hagerstown, MD. The haunted house will be open from 6 to 9 Halloween night.