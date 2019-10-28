Harpers Ferry election hearing continues

Local News

Final arguments are made in the Harper's Ferry election appeal case.

by: Erica Huckaby

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Harpers Ferry election hearing continued Monday as final arguments were made in an appeal to over turn the municipal tribunal.

Back in August, Harpers Ferry municipal tribunal made a decision to not count four provisional voter ballots in the mayoral election. Nancy case, one of the petitioners, who’s a part of that appeal says it is important to include every ballot.

“This is really simply a question of right and wrong somebody had to stand up for these provisional voter’s rights there four valid Harper’s Ferry residents no one disputes that,” said Nancy Singleton Case one of the petitioners for this appeal.

Judge McLaughlin says that she will be making an official ruling in a couple of days to determine if the four votes should count.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories