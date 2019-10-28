Harpers Ferry election hearing continues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)– The Harpers Ferry election hearing continued Monday as final arguments were made in an appeal to over turn the municipal tribunal.

Back in August, Harpers Ferry municipal tribunal made a decision to not count four provisional voter ballots in the mayoral election. Nancy case, one of the petitioners, who’s a part of that appeal says it is important to include every ballot.

“This is really simply a question of right and wrong somebody had to stand up for these provisional voter’s rights there four valid Harper’s Ferry residents no one disputes that,” said Nancy Singleton Case one of the petitioners for this appeal.

Judge McLaughlin says that she will be making an official ruling in a couple of days to determine if the four votes should count.