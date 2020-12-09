Hagerstown Stormwater Protection Program start date postponed

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown’s Stormwater Protection Program’s start date was pushed back on Tuesday at the city council meeting. While the program was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 1, 2021, it has been rescheduled to March 1, 2021.

The Stormwater Protection Program is the city’s attempt to invest more money into the treatment of rainwater runoff and the maintenance of storm drains and pipes. Residents can expect to be charged a small fee to supplement the program, proportional to the amount of “impervious area” (sidewalks, driveways, etc.) present on each individual’s property. Due to the pandemic, the project will take more time, but the fee per person will also be smaller.

“We think we can get the fee lower than what we proposed when it was approved in the summer. There’s a lot of things that have happened that are gonna lower our costs,” said Rodney Tissue, city engineer.

Previously, the fee was a proposed $3 per month per 1000 sq. ft. of impervious area. There has not yet been an update on what the new fee will be.