HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– The Hagerstown Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of money.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on Maryland Avenue.

Police say the man stole money and have released images on social media in hopes to identify him.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact 301-790-3200 or email crimetips@hagerstownpd.org