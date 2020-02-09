Hagerstown mayoral candidate hosts fundraising event

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Hagerstown mayoral candidate Michael Barnes hosted his first fundraising event.

Barnes’ supporters gathered in his grandparent’s house in South Hagerstown with items to be sold such as soup and shirts. He also announced that his personal website and his campaign will be starting soon.

Barnes said he “did not like” changes he sees in Hagerstown. “I want to work for everyone” he added.

His platform includes the focusing on the economy and safety of Hagerstown. He runs against two candidates including Andi Overton and Emily Keller.