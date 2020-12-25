Hagerstown man turns himself in for multiple murder and assault charges

Pictured:Raymond Carlington Clemetson, 42, of Hagerstown, Md. is charged with several murder charges of he turned himself into Hagerstown Police.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Raymond Clemetson, 42, turned himself into police custody on Thursday night for multiple murder and assault charges.

On Christmas Eve, officers of the Hagerstown Police Department were called to 286 Potomac Heights Blvd. The officers were originally dispatched for a domestic disturbance, but upon arrival found a deceased female who had seemingly died from a gunshot wound. The police also found three children, all of whom live at the residence.

The woman was identified as Megan Goltz-Clemetson, the wife of Raymond Clemetson. Shortly after Mrs. Clemetson was found, Mr. Clemetson arrived at the Hagerstown Police Department to turn himself in. After an investigation, detectives found that the homicide had occurred earlier in the day. The Department of Social Services was also called for the children at the residence.

Mr. Clemetson is being charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and gun-related offenses.