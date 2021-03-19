Hagerstown man charged with assault, arson after attacking wife with hammer, setting fire in home

Editor’s note: To protect the privacy of the victims, the suspect’s name has been removed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown man is charged with multiple counts of assault and arson after allegedly attacking his wife with a hammer and starting a fire in the garage of his home early Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say they responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 9600 block of Morning Walk Drive in Hagerstown for an assault in progress

Deputies contacted the wife of the 52-year-old suspect at a neighbor’s house, where she told deputies that she woke to the suspect beating her with a hammer. The woman said he then tried to strangle her.

Officials say an adult woman in the house attempted to intervene and was also assaulted until a child in the house called 911. The victims then escaped the house, officials said.

Officials say the victim was covered in blood from severe lacerations to her head, and further injuries on her arms. As she was being treated by EMS, officials said smoke began to emit from the garage of the house. Officials say forced entry was made into the garage, where two vehicles were burning and the suspect was lying unconscious next a bottle of lighter fluid.

Members of multiple area fire companies and the Hagerstown Fire Department were on the scene and extinguished the fire, officials said.

The suspect was initially transported to Meritus Medical Center, but later flown to Bay View Burn Center, officials said. It is unclear how severe the burns are at this time.

The victim was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment. Officials say the suspect’s wife was the only one injured in the assault.

The suspect is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree arson.