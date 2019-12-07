Hagerstown Lights Christmas Tree at City Park

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The holiday spirit kicked into high gear at Hagerstown City Park Friday evening with the lighting of the Christmas Tree, a festive gathering led by WDVM TV’s Lou Scally.

The holiday spirit was enjoyed by all with sleigh rides around the park and a special visit from Santa.

Hagerstown city government purchased a $25,000 power system and upgraded its electrical panel for a lighting display donated by former Greenberry Hill resident Les Spade. Five “floating” Christmas trees were illuminated by 100,000 miniature lights to complement a “fishing” Santa and swan silhouette on the park lake.

While it was a celebratory gathering, even our meteorologist extraordinaire, Lou Scally, could not quite predict this far ahead whether or not this Christmas will be a white one.