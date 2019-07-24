Hagerstown Council discusses installing splash pads along the cultural trail

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown is discussing putting splash pads along the cultural trail.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, city engineer Rodney Tissue laid out possible locations for the splash pads.



Many on the council favored installing the splash pads in the middle of the trail near the Herald Mail Plaza.



But even more on the council were in favor of installing the splash pads near the mural of unusual size. And if the council does place the splash pads at that location, they would need to get a memorandum of understanding with the housing authority.

“But the criteria that gave me was that it would be kind of safe for kids, that it’d be open to the sunlight, so it’s not kind of in the shadows of some of the other buildings like some of the other sites had, and visible and place where people could have fun,” said Tissue.

The goal is to have the splash pads complete by the spring of 2020.