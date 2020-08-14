Hagerstown City Hall to reopen after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Hall lobby and customer service area will reopen after it briefly closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Starting Monday, August 17, City Hall will be able to start accepting payments and requests by phone, email, and through the website. The public will be allowed back inside the lobby and customer service area starting Wednesday, August 19.

The new schedule for in-person transactions will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, City Hall’s lobby and customer service area will be appointment-only.

To contact Hagerstown City Hall, call (301) 739-8577 or email customerservice@hagerstownmd.org.

