Hagerstown City Council hears proposals for infrastructure and funding

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council held a work session on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The session included a proclamation about World AIDS Day, as well as two proposals from members of the city government and members of a local task force.

The first proposal was led by Jill Thompson, the director of community and economic development. The city of Hagerstown requested a $500,000 grant from the state of Maryland as a part of Governor Larry Hogan’s economic recovery initiative. While the grant has yet to be approved, the council discussed the best way to distribute the funding.

The overall plan for the funding is to assist businesses that have been affected by the pandemic, but the participants of the meeting debated which businesses should be prioritized, and how much money each recipient should get. But all agreed that the money would be a very positive influence on the city’s economy.

“Our goal is, as soon as we’re notified of an award, that we’re able to move quickly and put the funding in the hands of the businesses as quickly as possible,” said Thompson.

The city is still awaiting news but is expecting to hear from the state government soon. If the funding is approved, at least 50 businesses will be able to receive relief.

City council members also heard a proposal for a new skate park in Hagerstown. The Skate Park Development Task Force spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting about the benefits of including plans for a skate park within the city’s budget. Some of these perks include the park being a safe space for people of all ages, and also being a great way to build community bonds. Several council members were excited about the proposal, calling it useful for the city.

“I think that we can all remember a time whenever we were younger [and saying] ‘there is nothing to do here,'” said Shelley McIntire, Hagerstown city council member. “[Now] there’s lower barriers to be able to do something like this, and I just want my grandchildren and other grandchildren and their grandchildren to be able to have something to do.”

The city council said they will continue to work on a possible budget for the skate park.