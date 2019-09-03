Hagerstown Barbershop spent Labor Day giving free hair cuts

This is King Kutz fifth year holding the event.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown Barbershop spent Labor Day doing its part to give back to the community.

At King Kutz barbershop, employees spent the entire day giving kids free haircuts.

At the event, they also handed out free school supplies and had free food available too.

This is King Kutz fifth year holding the event because the owner, Kingsley Nartey, known as Flav, understands the importance of having what you need to go back to school.

“When I was a kid growing up, when it’s time to go to school, I always need my hair cut. Sometimes I get it sometimes I don’t, so I realized it was very important when I get older,” he said.

Nartey added they plan to continue this event in years to come.