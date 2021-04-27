Hagerstown area eager to proceed with new recreational venues

Funding procured by Washington County Senator Paul Corderman from the Maryland General Assembly can finance a new venue for professional baseball in Hagerstown.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Civic leaders in Hagerstown and Washington County are weighing options for a possible new stadium and multi-purpose recreational facility.

This is thanks to a $60 million appropriation from the Maryland General Assembly, complemented with $8.5 million from Governor Larry Hogan’s contingency budget. With the Hagerstown Suns minor league baseball team concluding their 40-year run in the Hub City, there’s hope for a new professional baseball franchise that can bring tourists to town.

Paul Frey, president & CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said, “It means jobs. It means economic revitalization. It means people coming to Hagerstown and Washington County that may not live here but want to visit here.”

Frey credits the leadership of Washington County Senator Paul Corderman for securing the funding from Annapolis and the governor’s active support for the project.