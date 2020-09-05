Habitat for Humanity Frederick County Builds Back Following COVID-19 Shutdowns

Frederick County, MD (WDVM) — After suffering COVID-19 shut downs, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County is building back its home repair programs that serves local homeowners in need of assistance.

Because of the support of the community, Habitat for Humanity of Frederick County are back up and running with a new staff and new projects. Bethany Miller, Director of Developing and Marketing says their organization is revisiting applicants who applied before the pandemic and looking over new applicants based on need.

Habitat is also seeking to fill additional open positions which are critical to accomplish these projects, and serve the growing need in the community for affordable homeownership solutions. Those interested in joining the team at habitat frederick can visit the website at www.frederickhabitat.org.