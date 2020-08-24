Guess The Winners of the VMA Awards….Win Cash!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Abstract illustration of a backlit guitar player standing in front of a screen of himself while playing on stage.

DCW50 wants to hook you up with a swag bag and qualify you for a $250 visa gift card! All you have to do is guess the CORRECT winning Artist of the VMA’s category and if you get all of them correct, you win a swag bag and your name will automatically be entered into the raffle for the grand prize of a $250 Visa Gift card…….It’s that simple. Click below link to get started and don’t forget to watch the VMA’s Sunday Aug 30th @ 8PM!

Click to enter!

  • Audience on a live Stage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories