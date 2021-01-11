Governor Justice announces groundwork for return of high school sports

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) – Governor Jim Justice has finally announced some details for the return of high school sports in the state of West Virginia.

In his press conference on Monday morning, he said high schools can return to practice on February 14th, and competition may begin on March 3rd.

This will happen, provided students are back in school.

“If we’re in school, we’re going to allow games to begin for Winter sports on March the third. Practices will begin, if we’re in school, on February the fourteenth,” said Governor Justice. “When you go back, you have to have fourteen practices before you can play.”

Governor Justice did make clear that counties that were in the “red” color status, per the West Virginia Department of Health’s color coded map, would not be able to participate in sports.

In regards to why high school sports have been delayed for this long, Dr. Clay Marsh; who is the Vice President of West Virginia University Health Sciences, said this.

“We know from our own epidemiology studies that we have certainly seen outbreaks and transmission between people on sports teams, particularly, high school level sports teams, and have seen very little spread … in the classroom.”

High school sports have not been played in the state of West Virginia since November 28th, 2020. The WVSSAC had cancelled the Super Six championship weekend, ending the high school football season abruptly.

After that, high school sports were delayed until January 11th, which is today, but then were later postponed until March 1st.